ACT-IAC names three new acquisition program leaders

ACT-IAC has named three new leaders for its technology acquisition program.

DHS Digital Transformation Lead Scott Simpson has taken up the role of government chair, and Sandy Barsky from Oracle becomes industry vice chair. ACT-IAC has also installed Terrell Russell from JPI Dev as programs chair.

The trio take over from outgoing leaders Jaime Gracia, Kevin Youel Page and Lisa Zellers, respectively.

Through its communities of interest, ACT-IAC works to foster collaboration between specific agencies and federal technology contractors.

The three new industry group leaders started work on July 1.

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a public-private partnership focused on improving government through the application of information technology. It was first established in 1979 as the Federation of Government Information Processing Councils.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include details of all three new appointments.