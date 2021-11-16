Agencies would benefit from appointing senior executive for UX, study shows

Federal government agencies would significantly benefit from ensuring they appoint a senior executive responsible for user experience and website accessibility, according to the Partnership for Public Service.

In a report published Tuesday, the nonprofit said that assigning the responsibility to a member of the agency’s core executive team would increase the likelihood that staff have sufficient buy-in to make key changes to citizen-facing platforms where necessary.

As part of the study, the Partnership for Public Service (PPS) assessed eight agencies and found that only two – Federal Student Aid and the Department of Veterans Affairs – had senior executives focused primarily on customer experience in place.

“At both Federal Student Aid and the Department of Veterans Affairs, having a senior executive focused primarily on customer experience has been critical to making improvements that require agency-wide coordination, such as consolidating multiple websites to create a simplified and consistent online presence,” the nonprofit said in the study.

The partnership in its report added that the work of a customer experience chief should span all an agency’s major service delivery channels to promote a consistent and streamlined experience for customers.

PPS noted that in a prior report looking at government websites, the Center for Plain Language identified inconsistencies across pages managed by agencies and assigned an average grade of B+ across the web pages assessed.

Speaking last week at the ACT-IAC 2021 Imagine Nation conference in Hershey, Penn., Barbara Morton, deputy chief experience officer at the VA, noted that despite challenges caused by COVID-19, the increased use of telework had also increased the range of user evidence included in fieldwork for user-centered design projects.