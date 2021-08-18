Jay Bonci sworn in as Air Force CTO

Jay Bonci was sworn in as chief technology officer within the Office of the Air Force CIO on Tuesday.

He is a former long-time employee of cybersecurity and cloud service company Akamai Technologies, where he held senior roles within the company’s Department of Defense and federal tech divisions, including as senior director for public sector engineering.

Bonci will oversee a vast tech portfolio in the Air and Space Forces within the office of current CIO Lauren Knausenberger. The CTO’s primary duty is to “advance the Information Technology landscape,” according to the Air Force website. He takes over from Frank Konieczny, who in February left the role to take up a private-sector post.

“My part of the mission is to empower and accelerate those on the ground by providing a cohesive enterprise architecture and service delivery strategy,” Bonci wrote on LinkedIn Tuesday.

The Air Force has two other CTOs: one at the Air Force Research Lab that focuses on emerging tech, and a science and technology CTO created in 2019 that focuses on “disruptive capabilities.” Bonci’s role is more cyber- and IT-focused, the Air Force has previously said.

Bonci added in a LinkedIn post that his priority will be developing and integrating technologies, up-skilling the workforce and monitoring investments in the tech budget.

“I hope my contributions demonstrate a massive impact in a short amount of time,” he wrote.