Anduril appoints Goldfein, MacFarland to advisory board

Defense technology firm Anduril has appointed a handful of top former defense officials to its advisory board.

The company named five new advisors including Katharina McFarland, former assistant secretary of defense for acquisition, retired U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein and former U.S. Navy officer Adm. Scott Swift, who was commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Goldfein was the 21st Chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, in which role he was responsible for organizing, training and equipping the service.

Pangiam CEO Kevin McAleenan, who served as acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security during the Trump administration, and Constantine Saab, the chief technology officer at Valor Equity Partners and a longtime CIA executive, also join its advisory committee.

Commenting on the five new appointments, Anduril CEO Brian Schimpf, said: “We are honored to be joined by an esteemed group of experts who will provide strategic counsel as we grow the company and scale Anduril’s software and hardware products across the DOD.”

“The board brings a wealth of knowledge and perspective on the inner workings of the government agencies responsible for our nation’s safety and security. They will help guide our work to rapidly modernize U.S. defense capabilities,” he added.

Earlier this month, Anduril won a $99 million contract to provide the Department of Defense with a new automated counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capability. The Production Other Transaction (P-OT) Agreement was struck between the company and the Defense Innovation Unit,