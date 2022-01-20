Anduril nabs $1B contract for anti-drone work with SOCOM

Anduril Industries won a nearly $1 billion contract to do counter-unmanned systems work for Special Operations Command, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.

The award grows Anduril’s work as one of the defenses industry’s up-and-coming tech-focused startups trying to bring Silicon Valley-style entrepreneurship and innovation to the defense market.

The company boasts a suite of tech offerings that range from drones and anti-unmanned systems to a digital “wall” system and artificial intelligence-based platforms, according to its website.

Anduril will serve as “a counter-unmanned systems, systems integration partner (SIP)” for SOCOM, the notice for the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract states.

This work will be done “in various locations within and outside the continental U.S.” over the next decade following an initial $1 million award, according to the contract notice.

Anduril beat out 11 other bidders.

The company did not respond to a request for comment before publication.

Anduril’s most recent contracts with the DOD had been in the multimillion-dollar range, most notably a $99 million contract from the Defense Innovation Unit for similar counter-drone technology.

In April the company announced its acquisition of Area-I, a U.S. drone maker that had done work with SOCOM.

In June, Anduril closed a $450 million Series D funding round that pushed the company’s valuation to $4.6 billion.