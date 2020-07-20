Anil Cheriyan lands at global tech firm Cognizant after GSA departure

Anile Cheriyan has been hired to serve as executive vice president of strategy and technology for global digital transformation firm Cognizant.

After ending a nearly 19-month stint as the director of the General Services Administration‘s Technology Transformation Services last week, Cheriyan will start the new role with Cognizant Aug. 3.

In his new position, Cheriyan will report directly to Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries while overseeing the company’s IT, strategy, alliance and business development. Humphries told employees in a note that this will be the first time the company will have a technology leader directly reporting to the CEO. In addition, Cheriyan will serve on Cognizant’s executive council.

For Cheriyan, it appears joining Cognizant will be a clean break from working with government, as the company doesn’t have much of a history working with federal agencies. Rather, Cognizant works mostly with banking, capital management, consumer goods, education and communications industries.

Prior to his departure from GSA, Cheriyan spoke with FedScoop about his time leading TTS and what will come next for the growing organization. In particular, TTS is poised to play a critical role in helping agencies improve their delivery of digital services as they become more dependent on modern technologies, collaboration tools and remote interactions in the wake of COVID-19.

“It really has highlighted the need for more and more agencies to drive better digital transformation, digital adoption of all of their services,” he told FedScoop. “So all the things that TTS provides, we just need to amplify those and really build those out.”

Prior to joining GSA, Cheriyan spent six years as the CIO of SunTrust Bank.