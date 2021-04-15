Ann Dunkin picked to be Energy CIO

Ann Dunkin will return to federal service as a CIO, this time at the Department of Energy.

Dunkin will soon be tapped to take over the Energy CIO role, which has been vacant since Rocky Campione left government earlier this month, sources close to the matter told FedScoop.

She comes to the job after spending the past 15 months as Dell Technologies’ CTO for state and local government, building off of her three-year tenure prior to that as the CIO of Santa Clara County.

Before her time focused on state and local government, Dunkin served as CIO of the Environmental Protection Agency during the latter years of the Obama administration. Based on that work, she was called upon recently to serve as a member on the Biden-Harris transition team working with the EPA.

Shortly after the 2020 election, Dunkin penned a report with her former EPA CTO colleague Greg Godbout on how the Biden administration should think about scaling IT modernization and innovation across government, namely through the leadership of the General Services Administration.

Energy officials did not respond to FedScoop’s request for comment prior to publication.