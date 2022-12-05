Biden administration names Ann Lewis director of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services

The Biden administration has appointed former Small Business Administration technology adviser Ann Lewis as director of Technology Transformation Services at the General Services Administration.

She joins from the private sector, where she was most recently chief technology officer at business advisory firm Next Street and before that was chief technology officer at public policy advocacy group MoveOn.

Lewis takes over leadership of Technology Transformation Services at GSA following the departure of Dave Zvenyach in August. Since then, acting Deputy Director Lauren Bracey Scheidt led the unit on an interim basis.

In addition to the appointment of Lewis, Antonia Tucker has joined GSA as scheduler in the agency’s Office of the Administrator and Amelia Cohen-Levy as speechwriter in the Office of Strategic Communications.

Tucker joins the agency from the U.S. Space Force, where she supported the chief technology officer and chief information officer. Cohen-Levy also joins from the Pentagon, where most recently she was executive communications and speechwriting lead for the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security.

GSA’s Technology Transformation Services branch was launched in 2016 to help agencies across the federal government modernize their IT systems and to build, buy and share emerging technology solutions.

The TTS team houses the federal government’s IT Modernization Centers of Excellence, which focus on helping agencies to accelerate technology modernization and providing access to best private sector practices.

TTS also houses 18F, the Presidential Innovation Fellows, the Office of Solutions and the U.S. Digital Corps.