Announcing the 2021 FedScoop 50 awards winners

Share
Scoop News Group is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2021 FedScoop 50 awards.
The 10th annual FedScoop 50 awards honor the most impactful leaders in the federal government who strive each day to leverage technology to transform government. Scoop News Group received more than 700,000 votes across the eight categories in 2021.
The past year saw a whirlwind of transformation across the government and countless examples of how technology is vital to the many missions of federal agencies. Not only was there an administration change that brought with it new policy and new faces (as well as some familiar ones) into government, but there was also a continued emphasis on agencies using modern, digital technologies to better serve the American people in times of need.
This year’s recipients for the FedScoop 50 are brilliant leaders, innovative decision-makers and tireless workers dedicated to public service and making the federal government more efficient and effective through the use of technology. The winners, alphabetically by each category, are:
Golden Gov: Executive of the Year
- Sonny Bhagowalia, CIO, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall, CIO, Joint Staff
- Chris DeRusha, Federal CISO, Executive Office of the President
- Ann Dunkin, CIO, Department of energy
- Jen Easterly, Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- Juliane Gallina, CIO, CIA
- Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, Director, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, Department of Defense
- Eric Hysen, CIO, Department of Homeland Security
- Dr. Raj Iyer, CIO, U.S. Army
- Lauren Knausenberger, CIO, U.S. Air Force
- Clare Martorana, Federal CIO, Executive Office of the President
- Maria Roat, Deputy Federal CIO, Executive Office of the President
- Melinda Rogers, CIO, Department of Justice
- Nancy Sieger, CIO, IRS
- Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, Director, Defense Information Systems Agency
- Aaron Weis, CIO, U.S. Navy
Federal Leadership
- Guy Cavallo, CIO, Office of Personnel Management
- Michael Clay, CIO, Defense Health Agency
- Suzi Connor, CIO, Center for Disease Control and Prevention
- Keith Jones, CIO, State Department
- Wanda Jones-Heath, Acting Principal Cyber Advisor & CISO, U.S. Air Force
- Rob Joyce, Director of Cybersecurity, NSA
- Ted Kaouk, CDO, Office of Personnel Management
- Oki Mek, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Department of Health and Human Services
- Andre Mendes, CIO, Department of Commerce
- Danielle Metz, Deputy CIO for Information Enterprise, Department of Defense
- Vaughn Noga, CIO, EPA
- Katie Olson, Acting Director, Defense Digital Service
- Kshmendra Paul, CDO, Department of Veterans Affairs
- Dovarius Peoples, CIO, Army Corps of Engineers
- Nagesh Rao, CIO, Bureau of Industry & Security, Department of Commerce
- Thomas Sasala, CDO, U.S. Navy
- Jeff Seaton, CIO, NASA
- Eileen Vidrine, CDO, U.S. Air Force
- Michael Waschull, Acting CIO, Intelligence Community
- Gary Washington, CIO, USDA
- Garrett Yee, Assistant to the Director, Defense Information Systems Agency
- Dave Zvenyach, Director of Technology Transformation Services, General Services Administration
Industry Leadership
- Dana Barnes, SVP for US Public Sector Sales, Palo Alto Networks
- Shaun Bierweiler, Chief Revenue Officer, Riverbed | Aternity
- Mike Daniels, VP of Global Public Sector Sales, Google Cloud
- John Garrett, VP for DOD, Dell Technologies
- Ken Kartsen, SVP of Public Sector, McAfee
- Max Peterson, VP of Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services
- Susan Shapero, VP of US Public Sector, HPE
- Rob Stein, SVP for North America Public Sector, Salesforce
Cybersecurity Leader of the Year
- Ken Bible, CISO, Department of Homeland Security
- Paul Cunningham, CISO, Department of Veterans Affairs
- Mike Witt, CISO, NASA
Disruptor of the Year
- Caroline Bean, Director, Defense Enterprise Office Solution PMO, Defense Information Systems Agency
Tech Champion of the Year
- Dr. David Markowitz, CDO, U.S. Army
- Nand Mulchandani, CTO, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, Department of Defense
- Scarlett Swerdlow, Digital Service Expert, Defense Digital Service
- Charles Worthington, CTO, Department of Veterans Affairs
Most Inspiring Up & Comer
- Jordan Burris, Chief of Staff, Office of the Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget
- Jennifer Sayers, Branch Chief, Enterprise Services Portfolio, Office of the CIO, U.S. Air Force
- Betsy Sirk, Program Manager, Office of Procurement, NASA
- Jacqueline Smith, Lieutenant, U.S. Space Force
Innovation of the Year
- Defense Enterprise Office Solution (DEOS) PMO, Defense Information Systems Agency