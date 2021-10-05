Announcing the 2021 FedScoop 50 awards winners

Scoop News Group is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2021 FedScoop 50 awards.

The 10th annual FedScoop 50 awards honor the most impactful leaders in the federal government who strive each day to leverage technology to transform government. Scoop News Group received more than 700,000 votes across the eight categories in 2021.

The past year saw a whirlwind of transformation across the government and countless examples of how technology is vital to the many missions of federal agencies. Not only was there an administration change that brought with it new policy and new faces (as well as some familiar ones) into government, but there was also a continued emphasis on agencies using modern, digital technologies to better serve the American people in times of need.

This year’s recipients for the FedScoop 50 are brilliant leaders, innovative decision-makers and tireless workers dedicated to public service and making the federal government more efficient and effective through the use of technology. The winners, alphabetically by each category, are:

Golden Gov: Executive of the Year

Sonny Bhagowalia , CIO, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

, CIO, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall , CIO, Joint Staff

, CIO, Joint Staff Chris DeRusha , Federal CISO, Executive Office of the President

, Federal CISO, Executive Office of the President Ann Dunkin , CIO, Department of energy

, CIO, Department of energy Jen Easterly , Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

, Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Juliane Gallina , CIO, CIA

, CIO, CIA Lt. Gen. Michael Groen , Director, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, Department of Defense

, Director, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, Department of Defense Eric Hysen , CIO, Department of Homeland Security

, CIO, Department of Homeland Security Dr. Raj Iyer , CIO, U.S. Army

, CIO, U.S. Army Lauren Knausenberger , CIO, U.S. Air Force

, CIO, U.S. Air Force Clare Martorana , Federal CIO, Executive Office of the President

, Federal CIO, Executive Office of the President Maria Roat , Deputy Federal CIO, Executive Office of the President

, Deputy Federal CIO, Executive Office of the President Melinda Rogers , CIO, Department of Justice

, CIO, Department of Justice Nancy Sieger , CIO, IRS

, CIO, IRS Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner , Director, Defense Information Systems Agency

, Director, Defense Information Systems Agency Aaron Weis, CIO, U.S. Navy

Federal Leadership

Guy Cavallo, CIO, Office of Personnel Management

CIO, Office of Personnel Management Michael Clay , CIO, Defense Health Agency

, CIO, Defense Health Agency Suzi Connor , CIO, Center for Disease Control and Prevention

, CIO, Center for Disease Control and Prevention Keith Jones , CIO, State Department

, CIO, State Department Wanda Jones-Heath , Acting Principal Cyber Advisor & CISO, U.S. Air Force

, Acting Principal Cyber Advisor & CISO, U.S. Air Force Rob Joyce , Director of Cybersecurity, NSA

, Director of Cybersecurity, NSA Ted Kaouk , CDO, Office of Personnel Management

, CDO, Office of Personnel Management Oki Mek , Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Department of Health and Human Services

, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Department of Health and Human Services Andre Mendes , CIO, Department of Commerce

, CIO, Department of Commerce Danielle Metz , Deputy CIO for Information Enterprise, Department of Defense

, Deputy CIO for Information Enterprise, Department of Defense Vaughn Noga , CIO, EPA

, CIO, EPA Katie Olson , Acting Director, Defense Digital Service

, Acting Director, Defense Digital Service Kshmendra Paul , CDO, Department of Veterans Affairs

, CDO, Department of Veterans Affairs Dovarius Peoples , CIO, Army Corps of Engineers

, CIO, Army Corps of Engineers Nagesh Rao , CIO, Bureau of Industry & Security, Department of Commerce

, Thomas Sasala , CDO, U.S. Navy

, CDO, U.S. Navy Jeff Seaton , CIO, NASA

, CIO, NASA Eileen Vidrine , CDO, U.S. Air Force

, CDO, U.S. Air Force Michael Waschull , Acting CIO, Intelligence Community

, Acting CIO, Intelligence Community Gary Washington , CIO, USDA

, CIO, USDA Garrett Yee , Assistant to the Director, Defense Information Systems Agency

, Assistant to the Director, Defense Information Systems Agency Dave Zvenyach, Director of Technology Transformation Services, General Services Administration

Industry Leadership

Dana Barnes , SVP for US Public Sector Sales, Palo Alto Networks

, SVP for US Public Sector Sales, Palo Alto Networks Shaun Bierweiler , Chief Revenue Officer, Riverbed | Aternity

, Chief Revenue Officer, Riverbed | Aternity Mike Daniels , VP of Global Public Sector Sales, Google Cloud

, VP of Global Public Sector Sales, Google Cloud John Garrett , VP for DOD, Dell Technologies

, VP for DOD, Dell Technologies Ken Kartsen , SVP of Public Sector, McAfee

, SVP of Public Sector, McAfee Max Peterson , VP of Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services

, VP of Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services Susan Shapero , VP of US Public Sector, HPE

, VP of US Public Sector, HPE Rob Stein, SVP for North America Public Sector, Salesforce

Cybersecurity Leader of the Year

Ken Bible , CISO, Department of Homeland Security

, CISO, Department of Homeland Security Paul Cunningham , CISO, Department of Veterans Affairs

, CISO, Department of Veterans Affairs Mike Witt, CISO, NASA

Disruptor of the Year

Caroline Bean, Director, Defense Enterprise Office Solution PMO, Defense Information Systems Agency

Tech Champion of the Year

Dr. David Markowitz , CDO, U.S. Army

, CDO, U.S. Army Nand Mulchandani , CTO, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, Department of Defense

, CTO, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, Department of Defense Scarlett Swerdlow , Digital Service Expert, Defense Digital Service

, Digital Service Expert, Defense Digital Service Charles Worthington, CTO, Department of Veterans Affairs

Most Inspiring Up & Comer

Jordan Burris , Chief of Staff, Office of the Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget

, Chief of Staff, Office of the Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget Jennifer Sayers , Branch Chief, Enterprise Services Portfolio, Office of the CIO, U.S. Air Force

, Branch Chief, Enterprise Services Portfolio, Office of the CIO, U.S. Air Force Betsy Sirk , Program Manager, Office of Procurement, NASA

, Program Manager, Office of Procurement, NASA Jacqueline Smith, Lieutenant, U.S. Space Force

Innovation of the Year

Defense Enterprise Office Solution (DEOS) PMO, Defense Information Systems Agency