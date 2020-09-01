Army awards $13B commercial software contract

The U.S. Army has awarded a $13 billion contract to 31 vendors to supply commercial off-the-shelf software across the military.

Under the 10-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract, the Army requires commercial software products and maintenance across 14 product categories, including NetOps, communication, modeling and simulation, and programming and development.

The contract will replace the preceding ITES-SW, awarded to three companies in 2015 to similarly provide commercial software services to the Army. The contract’s expiration was recently extended until October so the Army could finalize source selection for ITES-SW2.

The latest iteration of the contract, awarded Monday, will expand ordering across the Department of Defense — and allow ordering from the entirety of the federal government, a solicitation synopsis explains.

ITES-SW2 is managed by the Army’s Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) office and awarded in conjunction with the Army Contracting Command.

The winning vendors are: