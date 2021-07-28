Army awards $2.4B National Cyber Range contract

The Army has awarded a potential $2.4 billion contract to 14 companies to provide IT services to its National Cyber Range Complex.

According to the Department of Defense, companies that have won spots on the potential 10-year contract will compete for individual orders. They will provide event planning and execution, site security, information technology management and range modernization and operations support for the military’s cyber mission force teams.

The National Cyber Range is an Army program focused on improving battlefield resilience by creating operationally representative cyberspace environments for testing, training and mission rehearsal. Since 2014, it’s been solely supported by Lockheed Martin.

Now, the 14 companies on the contract, which include Lockheed, Boeing, Command Post Technologies and Axiologic Solutions, will compete for task orders.

Army Contracting Command received 29 bids for the cost-plus-fixed-fee and order-dependent contract and expects work to conclude by July 26, 2031.