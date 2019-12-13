Army NETCOM doles out $118M to GDIT for IT, cyber support

The Army’s IT service provider for network communications will receive cybersecurity support and specialized staff from General Dynamics Information Technology through a $118 million task order award announced Thursday.

Network Enterprise Technology Command, a subordinate to Army Cyber Command, is based out of Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Arizona and sought help with a number of enterprise IT issues.

GDIT won the single-award task order and will provide security compliance, real-time network monitoring, sensor grid monitoring, incident triage, and patching support for the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense Information Network.

The Army issued the task order via its Alliant 2 Cybersecurity and Network Operations Mission Support contract. There’s a five-month base period, four 12-month options and a six-month extension on the task order.