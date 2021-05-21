U.S. Army will transfer staff and tech to Space Force without disruption: Lt. Gen. Karbler

The most senior officer in charge of the U.S. Army’s space and missile defense command has said that the service will transfer staff and technology to the recently-established Space Force without any gaps or lapses in capabilities.

“The expectation is, when it goes over to the Space Force, it stays the same,” said Lt. Gen. Karbler, referring to space assets and capabilities.

“[T]here is going to be no such thing as an [initial operating capability] or [functionally operating capability] it’s an operational capability,” he added.

The comments come as the army works with the Space Force to establish how the two services will share resources and operate together in space, which will involve the transfer of some technology and personnel.

According to Karbler, the U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade will be among the units that move to the Space Force. The unit is responsible for the operation of military communication satellites.

Military strategists and members of Congress have debated how the Space Force will fit into the current structure of military organizations. Members of the defense committees have largely been supportive of launching the new service, but some have questioned how space operations will be shared.

The transfer will be gradual after Oct. 1, the first day of the fiscal 2022 year. Most of the change will be in the who gets the money in their budget for the capability and which service has management over the programs.