Award-winning broadcaster Francis Rose joins Scoop News Group as VP of Multimedia Solutions

Washington, D.C., August 11, 2021 — Scoop News Group, the leading tech media company serving the C-Suite decision-makers in the Government IT community, announced today that it has hired award-winning news broadcaster Francis Rose as Vice President of Multimedia Solutions.

Joining SNG, Rose brings 20 years of experience covering the top storylines in all three branches of the U.S. government as well as the military. He will play a key role in supporting the company’s multimedia offerings and building upon Scoop News Group’s robust network of digital content across all of its brands.

“I am thrilled to welcome Francis to our team during this tremendous time of growth,” said Goldy Kamali, CEO of Scoop News Group. “As we continue to expand our multimedia offerings and unveil exciting new developments, Francis is the obvious choice. His passion for community, which is at the heart of everything we do as a company, as well as his leadership amongst federal decision-makers for over 15 years on television and radio, made this a perfect fit.”

Rose brings an extensive background covering the management and business of the federal government, most recently as the host of ABC 7’s Government Matters daily television program. With Scoop News Group, he will continue his work chronicling the federal community on-camera and behind the mic, producing an online video series and daily podcast, among other things.

“I’m excited to join the team of experienced, respected pros at Scoop News Group,” said Francis Rose. “I share the company’s commitment to building community among the people who drive the business of the federal government. I hope my experience and background in creating compelling audio and video content for those people complements and enhances Scoop News Group’s world-class reporting and events.”

About Scoop News Group

Scoop News Group is the leading gov tech media company in the country and is comprised of five digital news brands — CyberScoop, FedScoop, StateScoop, EdScoop and WorkScoop — all that reach the top mission and IT decision-makers in government.

Built on a foundation of award-winning journalism and the most prestigious executive events in the government IT community, we engage top C-level decision-makers and influencers in government every single day through our widely-read digital publications, newsletters, podcasts, videos and world-class events.