Basil Parker to be appointed Federal CIO

The White House announced its intent to make Basil Parker the next Federal CIO, days after it was reported Michael Rigas has been filling that role for months.

Parker was a senior adviser for IT and cyber workforce development at the Office of Personnel Management, where Rigas is acting director, since 2018. In March he was named chief of staff at OPM, according to his LinkedIn account.

His appointment to OPM was for three years, and in addition to workforce issues he’s been the primary liaison between the federal CIO Council, Chief Human Capital Officers Council and the Office of Management and Budget‘s Office of E-Government and IT.

Parker joined OPM from the private sector, where he was the director of Department of Defense programs at Dulles, Virginia-based federal IT contractor Technica Corporation starting in 2017.

Rigas has been triple-hatted serving as acting Federal CIO, director of OPM and deputy director for management at OMB, the role that the Federal CIO reports to.

The news comes as the Trump administration continues to reshuffle agencies’ leadership in its final months, with many positions being assumed by those viewed as loyal to the president.