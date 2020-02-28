About

The 2020 Best Bosses in Federal IT Award nominations are now open! Nominate and recognize your candidate for their achievements and contributions to government.



One of the most important facets of successful federal technology operations is strong leadership. At the center of the most efficient and effective IT organizations around government are tireless leaders, striving to deliver on their agency’s mission and serve the American public through technology.



The Best Bosses in Federal IT list honors the CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology leaders driving modernization and innovation around the federal government. Best Bosses are passionate and accountable leaders delivering top-level support for their teams to innovate, think big and work toward a critical common mission. The list will be sourced from community nominations and narrowed down through open voting.