Voting is now open for the Best Bosses in Federal IT List. Cast your vote for the government IT leaders driving modernization and innovation in the federal government.
Good leadership is one of the most important facets of federal technology management. At the center of the most successful IT shops around government are tireless decision makers, striving to deliver on their agency’s mission and serve the American public through technology. The Best Bosses in Federal IT List was sourced from community nominations and honors the CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology leaders driving modernization and innovation around the federal government.
Current senior federal officials and industry executives with a proven ability to recruit and retain top tech talent, developing career paths and growth opportunities for their employees to improve government technology. Not only are they top IT decision-makers within their agencies, but they empower and inspire their staff to make impactful decisions as well.
IMPORTANT DATES
Nominations Close: Friday, March 6, 2020
Voting Opens: Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Voting Closes: Thursday, April 9, 2020
Winners Announced: Awards Reception, May 7, 2020, Washington, DC
Contact us at sales@scoopnewsgroup.com for more info about sponsoring Best Bosses in Fed IT.