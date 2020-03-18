About

Voting is now open for the Best Bosses in Federal IT List. Cast your vote for the government IT leaders driving modernization and innovation in the federal government.



Good leadership is one of the most important facets of federal technology management. At the center of the most successful IT shops around government are tireless decision makers, striving to deliver on their agency’s mission and serve the American public through technology. The Best Bosses in Federal IT List was sourced from community nominations and honors the CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology leaders driving modernization and innovation around the federal government.