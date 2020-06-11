Bill Marion lands at Accenture Federal Services

Fresh off a nearly three-decades-long career supporting Air Force cybersecurity and IT, Bill Marion has taken a role in the private sector with Accenture Federal Services.

Most recently the Air Force’s deputy CIO for several years, Marion will join Accenture as managing director of growth and strategy in the company’s defense and intelligence practice.

In the role, Marion will be focused on providing his insight and expertise on IT and innovation, helping Accenture’s clients “develop and execute technology transformation and mission-support strategies that are designed to deter, deflect and defeat today’s evolving threats,” according to a release.

“We are thrilled to have Bill join our Defense team, as he will be instrumental in setting the course for meaningful transformation, overseeing the delivery of innovative solutions for our clients,” said Vince Vlasho, head of Accenture Federal Services’ defense practice. “As a seasoned executive with a track record of innovation and thought leadership, Bill will play a key role in bringing our market-leading digital capabilities to clients and helping them solve their most pressing defense challenges.”

In an exit interview with FedScoop in April, Marion passed along the message to the Air Force and its IT leadership to continue accelerating the service’s modernization. “The challenge always in government is do you have the funding? Do you have the people? Do you have the leadership? Do you have the vision? Do you have the plan?” Marion said. “And I can confidently say we’ve got those in place, and now it’s further acceleration to delivery.”

Now with Accenture, Marion said he is “extremely excited” to continue that work as a supporting partner to the national security and defense missions. “I look forward to continuing to help bring new technologies that drive the DoD and intelligence community transformation across their mission operations, from cloud and mobile to artificial intelligence,” he said in a release.