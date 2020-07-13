Bob DeLuca takes interim leadership of GSA’s TTS as Cheriyan leaves

Bob DeLuca has been asked to take over as acting head of the General Services Administration‘s Technology Transformation Services when Anil Cheriyan departs later this week.

The news comes as a bit of a change-up after DeLuca stepped away in June from his role at GSA as executive director of the IT Modernization Centers of Excellence to be deputy CIO of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. But DeLuca has agreed to come back to lead TTS in the interim until a new director is hired full-time, GSA Administrator Emily Murphy announced Sunday on “Government Matters.”

Murphy said DeLuca “has agreed to come back on a detail. Until we can fill the job permanently, he’s going to come back as the acting TTS director.” He will begin July 19, according to an email sent to GSA staff.

DeLuca had hardly been on the job at FDIC for a week before his former employer swooped in. “Bob is incredibly mission-focused,” Murphy said. “It was not his idea to do this, but when we called him up and asked him, and when we called up and asked FDIC, they recognized the importance of this, having a strong leader in TTS for helping with IT modernization, AI and, frankly, helping with COVID response across the government.”

Murphy explained that DeLuca is only on detail and presumably will return to FDIC when GSA finds its next permanent director of TTS. “We wanted to make sure there wasn’t a leadership vacuum in TTS in the interim.”

Cheriyan’s last day at GSA will be July 17 before he returns to a role in the private sector.

DeLuca and Cheriyan were both recent recipients of FedScoop’s Best Bosses in Federal IT awards.