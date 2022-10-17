Booz Allen Hamilton completes EverWatch acquisition 

Booz Allen Hamilton has closed its acquisition of signals intelligence company EverWatch, the company announced on Oct. 14.

The swift conclusion of the transaction comes after a Maryland federal judge last week declined to grant the Department of Justice an interim injunction to prevent the transaction from going ahead.

The Department of Justice had sought a preliminary injunction to halt the deal, which is sometimes obtained in antitrust cases where regulators can show an appropriate likelihood of success in stopping a deal. Although the deal has concluded, the U.S. government agency may still proceed with a full review of the transaction.

Commenting on the deal, Booz Allen National Security Sector President Tom Pfeifer said: “EverWatch’s talented workforce, national security expertise, and core technical capabilities are an exceptional strategic fit with Booz Allen’s deep mission insights and robust portfolio of full-spectrum cyber operations, mission analytics, AI, and 5G offerings. The combination will deliver tremendous value to our clients as we work together to navigate a dynamic threat landscape and transform U.S. national cyber capabilities.”

EverWatch CEO John Hillen said: “Booz Allen and EverWatch share a passion for the national security mission, advanced innovation, and technical excellence. We are excited to join Booz Allen and look forward to working together to deliver exceptional support to clients in the intelligence community and beyond.”

EverWatch is a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital, which is a Maryland-based investment fund that focuses on mid-market companies in the aerospace, defense, government and technology sectors.

Booz Allen retained Jefferies as a financial adviser for the transaction, and King & Spalding as a legal adviser.

Court documents filed as part of the antitrust case show that Booz Allen Hamilton values EverWatch at about $440 million.