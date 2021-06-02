Booz Allen wins $674M contract to support DOD data analytics platform

The General Services Administration has awarded Booz Allen Hamilton a five-year contract to continue support a central data analytics platform at the Department of Defense (DOD).

Under terms of the $674 million contract, the federal contractor will maintain and support the growth of the DOD’s Advana platform.

Advana is managed by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, also known as the comptroller, and integrates systems and data across the agency, including financial and medical data and personnel and logistics data. The platform is currently used by at least 20,000 staff across 42 DOD organizations.

Under an earlier contract, Booz Allen worked with the DOD to design and develop the Advana platform, launching it in 2019 to simplify more than 3,000 of the department’s business systems, according to the company.

Booz Allen Executive Vice President Leslie DiFonzo said in a statement: “In response to increasingly advanced threats from global adversaries, the DOD has placed a clear priority on enabling ready access to data and analytics across its enterprise so its teams can make faster, smarter decisions that benefit their business, operations, and mission.”

“We are proud to take part in helping the DOD continue the meteoric growth of the Advana platform by providing full life cycle IT support, data engineering, and analytics capabilities,” she added.

The contract win for Booz Allen comes shortly after it was last month awarded a $1.1 billion benefits management and processing contract by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In its report for the 2021 financial year, the government contractor last month revealed that the Department of Justice has shuttered a prior criminal investigation into accounting practices at the company.