CACI gets $496M Air Force contract for automated system testing

The Air Force Sustainment Center issued a $496 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to CACI to do automated testing and modernization on a range of legacy system.

The contract, called the Air Force Automated Test System Sustainment Initiative II (ATSSI II), has a nine-year work period and extends previous testing work to new weapons and sub-systems.

“We are proud to bring our highly-skilled workforce and mission technology to expand our partnership with the U.S. Air Force to ensure their critical systems are resilient and ready for the connected battlespace of today and tomorrow,” CACI’s CEO John Mengucci said in a statement.

Under the contract, CACI program engineers and software developers will aim to ensure operational safety, suitability and effectiveness of multiple Air Force weapon systems and sub-systems through automated testing. The Air Force selected CACI for its “software methodologies” and “robust industrial process controls and quality systems.”

CACI was one of 144 vendors selected by the Defense Intelligence Agency in March to participate in its $12.6 billion Solutions for Information Technology Enterprise III contract. In 2019 the company was also awarded an $880 million task order by the Army for personnel and force management.