CACI hires former leader of Army tactical network modernization team

Peter Gallagher, the retired two-star general who previously led the Network Cross-Functional Team at Army Futures Command, is joining defense contractor CACI.

Gallagher will take on the role of senior vice president for national security technology solutions. He retired from the Army in May after a career in military tech, including stints as commander of Network Enterprise Technology Command and the CIO/J6 of Central Command. CACI announced his appointment Monday.

“Pete’s depth of defense mission expertise, including a recent focus on convergence and modernization, and years of special operations experience, will accelerate our success in bringing software enabled technology to enhance, connect, and secure critical systems for our customers,” Todd Probert, CACI president of national security and innovative solutions, said in a statement.

The cross-functional team Gallagher led was charged with improving the Army’s future tactical network. The goal was to modernize how the Army communicates in the field to enable new concepts like multi-domain operations, where data can be shared across different operations. The team consists of a range of experts, including researchers and operators.

The team was involved in some of the Army’s experiments for its Project Convergence, a series of tests on new network configurations and software-enabled weapons. The project is Army’s contribution to the new framework of Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2), a military internet-of-things.

CACI is one of the largest military contractors, and its notable recent contract wins include deals on automated testing for Air Force networks and Army talent management systems.