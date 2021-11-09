FedScoop Close Ad x
CACI wins $785M Army information warfare tech contract

Pfc. Justin Kuehn, a field artillery automated tactical data systems specialist assigned to Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division helps the fire direction center convert target data into firing commands for the gun line during a live-fire exercise on April 9, 2013. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Guenther/Released)

Nov 9, 2021 | FEDSCOOP

Major defense contractor CACI has won a potential $785 million task order to provide electronic and information warfare technology and services to the Army’s special forces.

Through the task order, the company will provide Army Special Operations Command with technology and service, including for training, threat-tracking and integration. The task order has a one-year base period with four additional one-year options.

“Our experts will leverage advanced solutions for our mission partners and deliver training models based on first-hand experiences to prepare trainees with realistic scenarios,” CACI CEO, John Mengucci, said in a statement.

The task order is a part of the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) multiple award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle.

