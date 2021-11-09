CACI wins $785M Army information warfare tech contract

Major defense contractor CACI has won a potential $785 million task order to provide electronic and information warfare technology and services to the Army’s special forces.

Through the task order, the company will provide Army Special Operations Command with technology and service, including for training, threat-tracking and integration. The task order has a one-year base period with four additional one-year options.

“Our experts will leverage advanced solutions for our mission partners and deliver training models based on first-hand experiences to prepare trainees with realistic scenarios,” CACI CEO, John Mengucci, said in a statement.

The task order is a part of the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) multiple award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle.