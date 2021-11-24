Customs and Border Protection cloud migration RFP coming in 2022

Customs and Border Protection plans to issue a request for proposals for its cloud migration contract in 2022.

The Enterprise Cloud and Integrated Services (ECIS) contract will cover maintenance as well migration of the Office of IT’s systems to the cloud.

CBP sought industry feedback in May 2020 on a solicitation for an ECIS contractor capable of acquiring Infrastructure, Platform, and Software as a Service (SaaS) from cloud service providers, but requirements are still being finalized.

“CBP fully understands industry’s interest in this pending opportunity, and we will continue to communicate as we make progress and decisions are made,” reads a SAM.gov notice from Friday. “Thank for you for your interest in doing business with [the Department of Homeland Security]/CBP.”

CBP posted two separate requests for information (RFIs) on GSA eBuy! for industry input as additional market research, before the agency issues a draft request for proposals and then the formal one in 2022.

Cloud migration is critical to CBP’s goals of improving mission continuity by reducing and recovering quickly from outages, modernizing IT service delivery, and enhancing its security posture by consolidating infrastructure while achieving cost savings.

“Ultimately our broad goal for hybrid cloud is to be able to build once and migrate anywhere based on the economic conditions at the time and based on the ability to deliver capability to our customers,” said Ed Mays, executive director of the Enterprise Data Management and Engineering Directorate at CBP, during an event back in July 2020.