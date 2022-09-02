CBP promotes Scott Davis to chief information security officer

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has promoted IT leader Scott Davis to the role of chief information security officer and executive director of cybersecurity operations and policy.

Davis took up the new appointment in August, after previously serving as deputy chief information security officer.

Previously, Davis was deputy CISO at the Department of Labor and prior to that was a region chief information officer at the Department of the Navy, according to LinkedIn.

Earlier in his government technology career, he was chief of the systems engineering branch at CISA precursor the National Protection and Programs Directorate. Davis has also worked in the private sector, including as an associate at Booz Allen.

Commenting on the appointment, CBP Chief Information Officer Sonny Bhagowalia said: “I am pleased to announce Mr. Douglas ‘Scott’ Davis as CBP’s chief information security officer and the executive director of the Cybersecurity Operations and Policy Directorate as of Aug. 16, 2022.”

“Scott did an outstanding job in an acting CISO role and is the right person to lead one of our most crucial focus areas supporting CBP’s 24/7 mission,” he added. “He brings decades of experience and success in multiple government roles and is an outstanding, knowledgeable, and dedicated professional. In the Office of Information and Technology, we strive to provide support at the speed of CBP’s 24/7 mission, and Scott will help us fulfill that commitment to our agency and country.”