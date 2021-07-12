CDC looks to modernize its immunization information system

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention intends to make sole-source contract awards to seven vendors to modernize its immunization information system, according to a presolicitation.

Vendors will make changes to the system allowing connectivity to the Immunization (IZ) Gateway, a message router that operates as a single connection point for participants like hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

The contracts are part of a CDC initiative to enhance reporting of routine vaccination data and automate reporting of COVID-19 vaccination data, a weakness during the pandemic.

Vendors will also ensure connectivity to new IZ Gateway features like multi-jurisdictional queries and data submission to CDC.

The vendors CDC selected are Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, Deloitte Consulting, Gainwell Technologies, HLN Consulting, Optimoz, Software Partners, and Myriddian.

CDC selected the seven vendors citing Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, which allows sole-source awards when only one contractor can satisfy agency requirements. In this case, the vendors currently provide system operations and maintenance support to their specific jurisdictions, and the Office of Acquisition Services argues it would be “disruptive and inefficient” to have two contractors or system integrators providing the same services and duplicate costs while violating best practices.

Other vendors may submit capability statements, proposals or quotes for consideration by CDC by July 15. If the agency determines other vendors can meet its requirements, a competitive procurement will be conducted.