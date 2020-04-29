CGI wins $276M deal to develop CDM shared services platform for smaller agencies

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is developing a platform for sharing cyber services with more than 75 non-Cabinet-level agencies as part of its Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program.

The General Services Administration‘s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center awarded a six-year, $267 million task order to CGI for the work using the Alliant 2 governmentwide acquisition contract.

CISA’s platform will serve CDM’s Dynamic and Evolving Federal Enterprise Network Defense (DEFEND) Group F, comprised of non-Chief Financial Officers Act agencies. New DEFEND task orders are intended to introduce a wider array of cloud-based products and services for monitoring user behavior and mitigating threats.

To that end, CGI will also deliver a growing shared services catalog of CDM capabilities for agencies under the task order.

“CGI has played a strategic role and been a trusted partner to CISA, for the past four years, though our work on Credential Management and DEFEND Group C,” said Stephanie Mango, senior vice president of CGI, in the announcement. “In partnership with CISA, we have worked across many agencies to identify and address cybersecurity challenges.”

The IT consultancy provided identity management tools, sensors and services to 26 agencies in 2016 under the Credential Management task order.

In 2018, CGI won a six-year task order to provide cyber visibility tools via standardized security stacks to seven large agencies in DEFEND Group C including the departments of Commerce, Justice, Labor, State, and the U.S. Agency for International Development. The Group F task order offers those tools to smaller agencies.

CISA did not respond to a request for comment.