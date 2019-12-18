Centers of Excellence program is looking for an AI specialist

The Centers of Excellence program is making early moves to hire an “expert consultant” on artificial intelligence.

The role, which isn’t yet open for application, will help to build out the AI talent within the CoEs, the specialized teams that help agencies modernize their IT. The person will be in charge of “advancing the applied use of AI and Machine Learning across the federal government” through “teaching, coaching, knowledge sharing and delivery,” according to the General Services Administration, which runs the CoE program.

The ideal candidate will have served in an AI and ML leadership position in the past, and be adept at addressing various ethical and societal concerns that may arise from the application of artificial intelligence.

The hire is part of the CoEs’ new focus on AI, as well as its partnership with the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center. In September, the General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Service Director Anil Cheriyan announced that the CoE team, which is housed within GSA, would be setting up a sixth Center of Excellence in order to work with JAIC.

This new center is a bit different from the initiative’s five focus areas — IT Infrastructure Optimization, Cloud Adoption, Customer Experience, Data Analytics and Contact Center — but it aligns the effort closely with the tech policy priorities that are popular with the Trump administration.

“The new GSA-DoD partnership reflects the ongoing success of the Center of Excellence initiative,” Chris Liddell, White House deputy chief of staff for policy coordination, said in a statement in September. “In alignment with the Administration’s strategy for ensuring American leadership in the industries of the future, the AI CoE program will build the capacity to deliver AI solutions throughout the federal government.”