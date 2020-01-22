CenturyLink wins EIS award with military’s school system

CenturyLink has won another award under the General Services Administration‘s $50 billion telecommunications and network modernization contract.

This time, the Department of Defense Education Activity issued CenturyLink a $75 million task order under the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.

The one-year contract with 12 optional years marks the first DOD task order under EIS.

CenturyLink will be tasked with providing virtual private networking, internet, voice and video services to the DODEA — the pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade school system for children of service members who live on U.S. military bases around the globe.

“DODEA put its trust in CenturyLink to provide its staff and tens of thousands of school-aged children of military families with a reliable, robust and secure network that will support desktop computers, printers, mobile devices and video collaboration services in a 21st century learning environment that spans the globe,” David Young, CenturyLink’s senior vice president for public sector, said in a statement. “We’re focused on modernizing and updating DOD’s learning network so DODEA can concentrate on its mission to educate, engage and empower military-connected students to succeed in a dynamic world.”

CenturyLink, the first of nine providers to receive an authority to operate under EIS last year, has already won two other awards under the larger program. Just last week, the Department of Interior issued the company a $1.6 billion task order with option periods that could run through 2032 to manage the agency’s core network services and access services like Wi-Fi. And last April, NASA issued CenturyLink the first task order on the EIS program to deliver core network services.