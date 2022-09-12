Christopher Adams to join Treasury as CISO of Departmental Offices bureau

The Treasury Department will next month install Christopher Adams as Departmental Offices bureau CISO, as it works to strengthen its cybersecurity program.

A department spokesperson confirmed the appointment to FedScoop and said the IT leader would start work in the new role on Oct. 10.

The Departmental Offices bureau at Treasury provides leadership in economic and financial policy, terrorism and financial intelligence, financial crimes, as well as general management.

Adams will bring over 15 years of IT experience to the role. According to LinkedIn, he spent more than a decade within the U.S. Air Force, including a stint as the chief information officer of the National Space Defense Center. He also spent more than a year in the private sector as a senior cybersecurity specialist at telecom giant AT&T.

The mission of the cyber security program at the Treasury Department is to develop and implement security policies to secure the federal government’s financial infrastructure. These include the production of coin and currency, the disbursement of payments to the American public, revenue collection and the borrowing of funds necessary to run the federal government.

The Treasury Department has a $829 million cyber budget in 2022 and Congress is expected to increase this to approximately $970 million for 2023 based on the Treasury’s budget request.

Adams has received multiple master’s of science degrees in IT and digital forensics from Trident University International, according to his LinkedIn, and a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Chapman University.