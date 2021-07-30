Treasury CIO Eric Olson to depart

Eric Olson will be leaving his role as CIO of the Treasury Department at the end of July, FedScoop has learned.

It is understood that Olson’s last day with Treasury will be July 31.

Olson officially took over as CIO of Treasury in November 2017. As deputy CIO since 2015, he assumed the role in an acting capacity that July when then-CIO Sonny Bhagowalia took on a detail with the Bureau of Fiscal Services.

He has also served as the department’s CISO, according to the Treasury website.

Before joining Treasury, Olson was at the Department of Justice for 12 years where he held several technology leadership positions, such as the director of service engineering. Earlier in his career, he also spent time in the private sector with Accenture, Verizon and Sprint.

As CIO of Treasury, Olson led and oversaw the department’s $4 billion portfolio of IT systems and services. Recently during his tenure, the department has made a shift in its approach for cloud computing with the TCloud acquisition, which aims to centralize and broker cloud services across the department under a multi-cloud, blanket purchase acquisition with a $1 billion ceiling. A draft solicitation for the procurement went out earlier this month.

Olson was a winner of a FedScoop 50 award in 2020.

Treasury officials did not comment on Olson’s departure.