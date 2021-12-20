CMMC AB board names Jeff Dalton as chairman

The board overseeing the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body has voted to appoint Jeff Dalton as chairman.

Dalton is a founding member of the AB, having most recently served as the board’s vice chairman. The board also voted on new vice chair to replace Dalton, Paul Michaels, and Sheryl Hanchar was confirmed for a second term as board secretary. Dalton replaced outgoing chairman Karlton Johnson who decided not to seek a second term as chairman.

“I am honored to lead the CMMC-AB Board of Directors,” Dalton said in a statement. “I am profoundly grateful for the contributions of Karlton Johnson, who took on a very challenging situation at a critical time in standing up this nascent effort, using only the services of patriotic volunteers to create something unprecedented. He did a tremendous job keeping the AB mission-focused and leading the Board to where we are today.”

The CMMC AB is one of the most critical components of the DOD’s new method for ensuring that contractors that handle sensitive DOD data are protected against cyber attacks. As part of the program, contractors are required to get a cybersecurity assessment form inspectors accredited by the AB.

Dalton said his priorities are to ensure the CMMC ecosystem understands the new policies put out by the DOD called “CMMC 2.0” and that the AB’s CEO has all he resources he needs.

“In addition, we are committed to ensuring that we have the most professional and highly qualified Board possible,” he said. “That will include recruiting additional experienced and capable professionals to join our Board, as well as incorporating formal training and certification programs while we transition the AB to align with requirements defined by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).”

CMMC 2.0 is a paired down version of the initial policy of requiring all contractors to get an assessment. The result could threaten the AB’s importance by dramatically shrinking the demand for assessors.