Code for America reaches agreement with staff on voluntary union recognition

Code for America has reached an agreement with staff over voluntary recognition of a union.

On Thursday the nonprofit announced the deal, which is effective tomorrow, pending a staff card check.

Code for America CEO Amanda Renteria described the recognition agreement as an “important milestone” for the nonprofit. “This has been a learning journey for our organization, and we arrived where we are today, with voluntary recognition, because of our strong commitment to delivering on our mission and staying true to our values.”

“As we look to the future, we will ensure that Code for America continues to be a special place to work, where every member of our team knows they are seen and supported, and where there is a steadfast commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, as we fulfill our mission of making government work better for everyone,” she added.

A spokesperson for Code for America’s Workers United, which is affiliated with OPEIU Tech Workers Union Local 1010, said: “We are excited to form one of the first unions in civic tech here at Code for America. We look forward to working together with CfA management to continue building a culture at the organization that empowers all employees to show up to work as their full selves, each and every day.”

Management and staff at the organization had previously agreed on an Oct. 18 deadline for voluntary recognition and agreed that a card check would take place either on or before Oct. 22.