Army awards Cole Engineering Services $957.7M cyber training contract

Cole Engineering Services has won a $957.7 million fixed-price contract to provide cyber training services to the Army.

The Florida-based technology company will provide training event support as well as architecture development and maintenance for cyber training systems. The contract includes support for “blue team” cybersecurity personnel who work to identify vulnerabilities and protect core assets.

The work locations and funding have yet to be determined, but the work has an estimated completion date of Nov. 29, 2029. Five bids were received for the procurement, according to Army Contracting Command.

The contract is one of several large procurements awarded by the Army in recent months, including a $192.6 million contract for training simulation and management software, which was also awarded to Cole Engineering in June.

That same month, the Army awarded a $2.4 billion contract to provide IT services to its National Cyber Range Complex. This contract has a 10-year scope, and was awarded to 14 companies including Lockheed, Boeing, Command Post Technologies and Axiologic Solutions.