Commerce identifies 15 vendors likely to win spots on $1.5B IT contract

The Department of Commerce identified 15 vendors likely to win spots on its $1.5 billion-ceiling enterprise IT contract, in a preaward notice issued Monday.

Each vendor appears to have made a successful offer to receive task orders on the maximum 10-year Commerce Acquisition for Transformational Technology Services (CATTS) contract.

CATTS is an indefinite-delivery, indefinite quantity contract covering chief information officer support, digital document and records management, managed services outsourcing and consulting, IT operations and maintenance, IT services management, and cybersecurity.

DOC released a request for proposals in November for the contract intended to reduce its investments in three- to five-year technology refreshes by increasing its agencies’ use of cloud-based, as-a-service offerings, but the department missed its target award date of Sept. 9.

“The government will not consider subsequent revisions of proposals,” reads DOC’s most recent notice. “Please note that no response is required unless a basis exists to challenge the size status [of] an apparently successful offeror.”

According to DOC, successful offerors include: BrightPoint, Centuria, CW-LTS, dotIT, Enterprise Solutions and Management Corp., Halvik, Koniag Management Services, MetrolBR JV, NOVA-Dine, ProGov Partners, Reston Consulting Group, RIVA Solutions, SONA Networks, T and T Consulting Services, and VentechSNAP JV.

The agency has sought vendors that could increase its cloud footprint as much as possible.

The contract consists of one base year and nine option years, and task orders will be awarded on a firm, fixed-price or time-and-material/labor-hour basis and may be performance-based.

DOC anticipates that CATTS will be used to purchase artificial intelligence, DevSecOps, and Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act program support services, as well as Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification support potentially.