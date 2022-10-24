Commerce appoints 16 experts to new internet-of-things advisory board

The Department of Commerce has named 16 technology experts to its recently launched internet-of-things advisory board.

Appointees to the group come from across industry and academia, as well as from federal, state and local organizations.

The advisory group will provide evidence on matters including the identification of federal regulations and programs that could inhibit or promote the development of the internet of things (IoT), as well as situations in which the technology could deliver significant economic and societal benefits.

Among the list of appointees are former Department of Energy CTO Pete Tseronis, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Staff Scientist Arman Shehabi and Morgan State University Professor Kevin Kornegay.

A full list of the 16 new appointees is available here.

Commerce issued a call for nominations to the committee in January. In establishing the group, the agency complies with a requirement that was included in the fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

Commenting earlier this year, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the intention was for the board to represent a “broad spectrum” of IoT experts from industry, academia and nonprofit organizations who can help the agency identify threats and opportunities associated with the technology.