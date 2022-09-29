Commerce appoints 24 experts to committee advising on semiconductor R&D

The Department of Commerce appointed 24 members Thursday to the new committee tasked with advising the government on the science and technology needs of the U.S. microelectronics industry.

Members of the Industrial Advisory Committee — led by chair Mike Splinter, former CEO of Applied Materials, and vice-chair Susan Feindt, an executive at Analog Devices — will make recommendations on a national microelectronics research and development strategy, programs funded by the CHIPS and Science Act, and new public-private partnerships.

The committee was created by the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021, while the CHIPS and Science Act passed in August funded the National Semiconductor Technology Center to research and prototype advanced technology and other efforts to boost U.S. global competitiveness.

“CHIPS for America is a once-in-a-generation investment that will position the United States to lead the world in semiconductor research, manufacturing, design, entrepreneurship, and innovation for decades to come,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo in an announcement. “The experienced and diverse group of accomplished leaders on the Industrial Advisory Committee will help guide our approach to semiconductor research and innovation as we strengthen America’s global competitiveness.”

Members hail from the microelectronics industry, academia and federal laboratories and include James Ang, chief scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; Bill Chappell, vice president of technology at Microsoft; and Ann Kelleher, executive vice president of tech development at Intel Corp.