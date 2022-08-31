Commerce Dept watchdog to audit $340 million cloud program run by Accenture ￼

The Inspector General of the Commerce Department announced Monday that it would audit the agency’s Business Applications Solution (BAS) cloud program which Accenture runs.

The objective of the investigation, which will begin immediately, is to assess the Department’s progress in managing and implementing the BAS program.

“We will contact your audit liaisons to schedule an entrance conference, at which time we will discuss in further detail the specific nature of our project—including our objectives and scope, time frames, and potential data needs,” Frederick Meny, Jr., Assistant Commerce Department Inspector General for Audit and Evaluation said in a memo to Jeremy Pelter, Acting Chief Financial Officer at the agency.

It’s unclear from the Commerce OIG memo why the BAS cloud program is under audit.

Accenture was awarded the 20-year BAS contract in April 2020. The program is designed to consolidate core business systems for finance, acquisition, property and enterprise data storage into a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Accenture Federal Services has provided the department with analytics, cybersecurity and finance solutions since the early 2000s, and since 2020 has delivered fully authorized cloud services: Accenture Federal Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning; Managed Detection and Response; and the Accenture Insights Platform.