Forthcoming Commerce enterprise IT contract could total $1.5B in task orders

The Department of Commerce intends to issue an enterprise IT contract worth as much as $1.5 billion in task orders over 10 years, according to a draft request for proposals posted to SAM.gov.

The Commerce Acquisition for Transformational Technology Services (CATTS) contract covers six task areas: chief information officer support, digital document and records management, managed service outsourcing and consulting, IT operations and maintenance, IT services management, and cybersecurity.

DOC‘s CIO office wants to use cloud platforms to deliver as-a-service offerings to its agencies to meet their business needs.

“The department is moving in a direction of minimizing the capital investments needed every three-to-five years for a technology refresh of obsolete infrastructure equipment and hardware,” reads the performance work statement. “Utilizing IT as a service, the DOC can position itself to meet the strategic goals, deliver its missions, and be recognized as a leader within future administrations and the federal enterprise in its use of information technology.”

The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract is expected to have a maximum value of $1.5 billion and has a base period of one year and nine option years. Task orders may be issued on a firm-fixed-price of time-and-material/labor hour basis and may be performance based

DOC wants contractors that can reduce its on-premise footprint in favor of the cloud as much as possible.

Within the six task areas, DOC anticipates purchasing artificial intelligence, DevSecOps and FITARA program support services in addition to as-a-service offerings. Additional task work could include Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification support.

DOC plans to hold a virtual industry day for all vendors on August 12 and another for minority-owned small businesses on August 16 to brief interested contractors on its vision, procurement strategy and timeline for CATTS, as well as solicit industry feedback prior to releasing the final solicitation.