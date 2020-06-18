Commerce consolidating financial systems within SaaS platform for $341M

The Department of Commerce will consolidate core business systems for finance, acquisition, property and enterprise data storage into a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, after awarding Accenture Federal Services a $341 million contract.

AFS has provided the department with analytics, cybersecurity and finance solutions since the early 2000s, and will now deliver fully authorized cloud services: Accenture Federal Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning; Managed Detection and Response; and the Accenture Insights Platform.

The platform will both store departmentwide data and allow finance users to conduct real-time trend and root-cause analyses using financial data.

“The Department of Commerce’s plan to modernize its business systems enables the agency to gain a more complete picture of its budget and spending trends and improve financial decision-making,” said John Goodman, CEO of AFS, in the announcement Monday.

Awarded by Commerce’s Business Applications Solution (BAS) program, the contract runs for one base year with 19 option years.

“Through the use of human centered design, DOC can create a consensus-building environment and achieve operational efficiencies across the department,” said Scott Dowling, managing director of BAS at AFS, in a statement. “This will ultimately help DOC reduce operation redundancies, simplify administrative functions and modernize its data platform while meeting [Office of Management and Budget] requirements.”