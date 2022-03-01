Commerce names Oliver Wise as chief data officer

The Department of Commerce has appointed Oliver Wise as chief data officer.

Wise joins the agency from New Orleans-based Tyler Technologies, where he was director of recovery solutions. Earlier in his career, Wise was director of the Office of Performance and Accountability for the City of New Orleans, and prior to that held the post of policy director for the city.

In the new post, Wise will be lead the department’s data strategy to support evidence-based policymaking. As chief data officer, he will work within the Office of the Undersecretary of Economic Affairs at Commerce.

His appointment comes as Commerce forges ahead with ambitious data projects including the launch of a cloud-based repository containing the location of space objects designed to improve situational awareness of space junk for the U.S. space industry.

Commerce in September issued a data strategy for fiscal years 2021-2024, in which it reiterated a commitment to using its data to help American businesses to grow and to export outside of the country.

Announcing his appointment on Twitter, Wise said: “I’m thrilled to announce that starting March 14, I will be joining America’s Data Agency as chief data officer.” He added: “As CDO, my job will be to lead the Department’s data strategy, to advance capacity for evidence-based decision-making by implementing the Evidence Act, and to connect and align the department’s incredible data resources to better meet the needs of users.”

The Department of Commerce did not respond to a request for comment.