Commerce seeks nominations for Internet of Things advisory board

The Department of Commerce is seeking nominations for a new advisory panel on the Internet of Things.

The 16-member Internet of Things Advisory Board was established to advise a recently established federal Internet of Things working group, which was set up by Commerce to identify new threats and opportunities presented by the technology.

The new advisers will provide evidence on matters including the identification of federal regulations and programs that may inhibit or promote the development of IoT, as well as situations in which such technology could deliver significant economic and societal benefits.

In opening the call for nominations, Commerce is complying with a requirement that was included in the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2021.

The department is seeking to attract a range of potential candidates, including from academia and industry. Nominees can either put themselves forward for the position or be proposed by their peers by Feb. 28.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said: “We would like this board to represent a broad spectrum of IoT experts from industry, academia and nonprofit organizations who can provide advice on IoT ranging from rural concerns to transportation, security and health care topics.”