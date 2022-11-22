FedScoop Close Ad x
HHS launches website for reporting at-home COVID-19 test results

NORTH HALEDON, NJ - AUGUST 13: Boxes of BinaxNow a COVID-19 at-home test kit made by Abbott is seen on August 13, 2022 in North Haledon, New Jersey. (Photo illustration by Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images)

Nov 22, 2022

The National Institutes of Health at the Department of Health and Human Services has launched a website intended to improve the quality of data collected from at-home COVID-19 tests.

MakeMyTestCount.org is intended to encourage the anonymous reporting of test results by providing users with a streamlined user experience.

According to HHS, results from self-administered tests can provide valuable additional data that public health departments can use to assess the needs of communities, as well as at the state and federal level.

MakeMyTestCount.org was developed through NIH’s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostic (RADx) technology program and was supported by the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering.

The website is the latest pandemic-related federal government website to go live this year. In January, the White House in partnership with the U.S. Postal Service launched COVIDtests.gov, which allowed Americans to order up to four coronavirus testing kits directly to their homes.

The launch of COVIDtests.gov was largely heralded as a success, which some commentators attributed to the fact that the site was built using well-known components that are proven to handle heavy loads.

