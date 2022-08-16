Dave Zvenyach leaving the General Services Administration

Senior General Services Administration technology leader Dave Zvenyach is leaving the agency, FedScoop understands.

According to three people familiar with the matter, he is set to step down from his role as director of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services branch in the coming weeks.

It is understood that Sept. 9 will be Zvenyach’s last day at the agency and that following his departure, current acting Deputy Director Lauren Bracey Scheidt will take over as director on an interim basis.

He has led the Technology Transformation Services division at GSA since January 2021. In a prior stint with the agency during the Obama administration, he held several other senior IT leadership roles, including as director of 18F and a senior technical adviser.

Zvenyach has held other high profile public service roles including as general counsel of the District of Columbia. He is also an adjunct professor at the George Washington University Law School.

No further details were immediately available on Zvenyach’s next destination.

GSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.