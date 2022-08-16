FedScoop Close Ad x
Continue to FedScoop.com
Subscribe About RSS
Brought to you by
workforce

Dave Zvenyach leaving the General Services Administration

The General Services Administration headquarters in April 2012. (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Share

Written by
Aug 16, 2022 | FEDSCOOP

Senior General Services Administration technology leader Dave Zvenyach is leaving the agency, FedScoop understands.

According to three people familiar with the matter, he is set to step down from his role as director of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services branch in the coming weeks.

It is understood that Sept. 9 will be Zvenyach’s last day at the agency and that following his departure, current acting Deputy Director Lauren Bracey Scheidt will take over as director on an interim basis.

He has led the Technology Transformation Services division at GSA since January 2021. In a prior stint with the agency during the Obama administration, he held several other senior IT leadership roles, including as director of 18F and a senior technical adviser.

Zvenyach has held other high profile public service roles including as general counsel of the District of Columbia. He is also an adjunct professor at the George Washington University Law School.

No further details were immediately available on Zvenyach’s next destination.

GSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

-In this Story-

Dave Zvenyach, GSA, Technology Transformation Services (TTS)

Related news

Cyber

Report: Agencies ahead of...
by Dave Nyczepir • 8 hours ago
Workforce

Department of Energy...
by John Hewitt Jones • 23 hours ago
Workforce

White House Deputy CTO...
by Nihal Krishan • 1 day ago
TwitterFacebookLinkedInRedditGmail