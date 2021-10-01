Defense Department appoints Jason Weiss as chief software officer

Senior IT modernization expert Jason Weiss has taken up the role of chief software officer at the Department of Defense.

He moves into the new position after serving as director of software modernization at the department since January. In the new post, Weiss will oversee the adoption of modern software development practices and the modernization of legacy applications across the DOD.

Prior to joining government earlier this year, Weiss had a two-decade career leading IT and cloud development projects in the private sector, most recently as vice president of IT transformation at BAE Systems. He began his career as a cryptologic technician in the Navy.

The appointment is the latest change among military IT officials in recent months, including the departure of Weiss’ predecessor Nic Chaillan, who resigned from his post at the start of September.

Weiss takes up the role as the DOD forges ahead with its plan for joined-up digital warfare, the Joint All Domain Command and Control, which envisions an Internet of Things-like environment for forces to share data across domains of warfare.

The DOD Office of the CIO announced Weiss’ appointment on Twitter.