Defense Intelligence Agency awards GDIT $829.2M IT helpdesk contract

The Defense Intelligence Agency has awarded General Dynamics Information Technology an IT helpdesk contract worth $829.2 million.

Under the fixed-price, award-fee task order contract, GDIT will provide all IT helpdesk services for the DIA through January 2032. The DIA has obligated $19.9 million to the contract at the time of award for base-year labor.

As part of the contract, GDIT will provide services at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington D.C. and other DIA sites.

According to the Department of Defense, five offers were received for the contract.

It is the latest contract won by GDIT in recent months and comes after the company in late 2020 was re-awarded the Defense Enterprise Office Solutions (DEOS) contract for cloud-based email and collaboration tools at the DOD.

Earlier this year, in July, GDIT was awarded a $396 million contract to maintain the lead data center at the Department of Homeland Security – Data Center 1 – which is located at a NASA facility in Mississippi.

In October, GDIT filed a bid protest with the Government Accountability Office over the award of a $2.7 billion DHS cloud migration services contract to Peraton subsidiary Perspecta.