Deloitte acquires military cybersecurity firm Sentek

Deloitte has bought San Diego-based cybersecurity and systems engineering firm Sentek for an undisclosed sum.

The acquired company provides services to the defense, security and justice sector, and the Navy is one of its largest clients.

Mike Canning, head of Deloitte’s public services division, said the deal would expand the consultancy’s presence in San Diego and boost its cybersecurity work with branches of the military and other federal agencies.

Eric Basu, CEO and founder of Sentek Global, said: “Sentek Global and Deloitte share many common values, not the least of which is providing high-quality services and solutions for the agencies that serve our country. He added: “We are joining Deloitte to help our government clients solve complex systems engineering and cybersecurity challenges, while also accelerating the scaling of our services for defense, security and justice sector organizations.”