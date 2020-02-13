Department of Labor brings in the CoEs for acquisition modernization

The General Services Administration’s Centers of Excellence program announced on Thursday that it has found its newest client — the Department of Labor.

The project will focus on the “modernization of DOL’s acquisition capabilities using Robotic Process Automation (RPA) expertise,” and will leverage the initiative’s newest center, the AI CoE.

“The Department of Labor is always looking for ways to integrate new technologies into our operations,” Deputy Secretary Patrick Pizzella said in a statement. “By partnering with GSA, our Department will modernize our procurement process to better serve the taxpayers.”

“We’re eager to hone in on the specific challenges faced by the Department to achieve solutions that meet their needs, but are also repeatable and scalable,” Technology Transformation Services Director Anil Cheriyan said in a statement. “Our main focus is on improving outcomes for our agency partners and we’re pleased to serve as a catalyst to help them develop a culture of innovation. Robotics Process Automation in combination with Artificial Intelligence capabilities is gaining momentum in government, and is a strategic focus area for TTS this year.”

DOL is the CoE’s sixth client. Others include the Department of Agriculture, Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Office of Personnel Management, the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC). In addition to AI, the CoE’s help agencies modernize with regard to cloud adoption, contact center, customer experience, data and analytics and infrastructure optimization.

Earlier on Thursday Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Mark Meadows, R-N.C. introduced a bipartisan bill in the House that would codify the CoEs as a permanent fixture.