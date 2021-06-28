Department of Defense to address small business concerns as part of CMMC program review

The Department of Defense (DOD) has said it will address concerns that that the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) will impose additional costs on small businesses, as part of an ongoing internal review.

A spokesperson on Monday told FedScoop that the agency will “look for avenues” to reduce the cost of the accreditation scheme for small enterprises, while retaining the program’s focus on reducing supply chain risk.

“The CMMC Program Office greatly appreciates the perspectives presented at the hearing and has taken this information seriously.

“CMMC does recognize and understand the concerns of small businesses and fully anticipate the majority of these companies to only require CMMC Level 1 which are the requirements that have been laid out under FAR 52.204-21 released in 2016.”

“During our internal review the program will look for avenues in which to reduce the costs to small businesses while keeping the integrity of the cybersecurity requirements,” the DOD spokesperson said.

Critics of CMMC say it represents an unfair burden for smaller enterprises because they have less money available to spend on compliance costs than larger federal contractors.

The response comes after a House Committee on Small Business subcommittee last Thursday heard from companies that said they are struggling to understand the new compliance regime and worry the costs will run them out of the federal market.